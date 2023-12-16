Longmont officer's experience helped in treating young girl wounded in shooting

Dec. 15—Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct information about an August drive-by shooting.

Longmont police continue their investigation into a drive-by shooting this week in the Countryside Village mobile home park that badly injured a small child.

A 3-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries Wednesday night when someone fired shots from a vehicle into a home in the 1400 block of South Collyer Street.

Longmont Master Police Officer Walter Arvisais assisted in working to save the girl's life, with the help of two other responding officers, Shane Mathis and Cole Wollner.

While the police were waiting that night for first responders to arrive, they made emergency use of the tailgate of one of their trucks, as a platform on which to triage the girl with the aid of a portable medical kit.

Arvisais on Friday recounted what occurred Wednesday night in the mobile home park.

In a statement provided Friday, Arvisais said he was working on stabilizing the child when paramedics appeared on the scene. Before his arrival, Arvisais had been helping Mathis by phone, in advising how best to triage the child

Once Arvisais had arrived at the crime scene, Wollner advised him further on the child's significant injuries and they relayed details to both the responding emergency crews and the receiving hospital.

Due to his previous occupation as a flight paramedic, Arvisais had the medical knowledge to help, even while first responders were still on their way.

"I do not see myself as a hero," said Arvisais. "I was doing exactly what I was trained to do in these circumstances... I wish to extend my best wishes to the family for a speedy recovery."

On Aug. 28, another drive-by shooting was reported in the same mobile home park.

Police have not said if the home was deliberately targeted again in Wednesday's incident, or how many shooters may have been involved.

The police are asking that anyone with information, including video surveillance in the area, contact Detective Sloan-Stogsdill at 303-651-8544 or Detective John Winship at 303-774-3698. When calling, reference case no. 23-11500. To submit any video evidence, visit www.longmontpd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/driveby.

The case remains under investigation.

To donate to the affected family, visit https://bit.ly/HelpingLongmont.