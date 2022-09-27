Longmont police arrest man accused of shooting another in face

Sep. 26—Longmont police arrested a man who reportedly shot another man in the face on Saturday.

Julio Quintana, 31, was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

While police documents list an arrest charge of second-degree murder, officials confirmed the named victim survived and that the document should have listed attempted second-degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, police said Quintana was the passenger in a vehicle with several other people after a night of drinking in Denver at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

A deputy tried to pull over the driver after noticing his erratic driving nearing the Longmont area, but the driver did not stop.

A passenger in the car threatened to shoot the driver unless he stopped. When the driver did not stop, Quintana reportedly took the gun and fired one shot through the windshield in the area of 600 E. Mountain View Ave.

The driver reportedly pulled the car over and then got out and ran. Police say Quintana fired four to five more shots at the fleeing driver, hitting him once in the face. The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but survived.

The other shots went into nearby homes, but there were no other injuries reported.

Quintana was taken into custody, and remains at the Boulder County Jail on $500,000 bond pending a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

According to the affidavit, Quintana has prior convictions for menacing, domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.