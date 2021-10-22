Longmont police arrest man following vehicle, foot chase

Oct. 21—Longmont police have arrested a man after he reportedly almost hit an officer with a vehicle before fleeing on foot during a pursuit this morning.

Sgt. Cary McDonald said officers were called to Anchorage Court at 7:56 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity involving a man and a woman.

When police arrived, the man attempted to flee in a pickup truck, almost hitting an officer.

McDonald said the man abandoned the truck about six blocks away and then fled on foot. About 30 minutes later police found and arrested him near Longs Peak Avenue and Lashley Street.