Longmont police arrest man with multiple warrants outside of Whole Foods

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
Mar. 11—Longmont police arrested a man who was wanted on multiple warrants on Tuesday afternoon outside of Whole Foods Market.

Longmont police Sgt. Jason Pitts said that the man's car was spotted by authorities around 2 p.m. outside of the Whole Foods Market, 1250 S. Hover St.

Pitts said the man was wanted for eluding police, distribution of narcotics and failure to comply. Pitts said the man has a history of running from police and being in possession of weapons. A police officer made contact with the man by calling his phone.

"We decided to contain the vehicle in the parking lot," Pitts said. "After a short negotiation, (the officer) was able to get him to come out. He came out peacefully and we took him into custody without further incident."

Police searched the vehicle the man was driving and located an air soft gun, which Pitts said had been modified to look a semiautomatic handgun.

The man was taken to Boulder County Jail, where he remains, Pitts said.

