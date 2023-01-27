Longmont police arrest one after shot fired during domestic violence call

Jan. 26—One man was arrested after reportedly shooting at a door during a domestic dispute on Tuesday in Longmont.

Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson said officers were called at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Sumner Street for a domestic violence call after a man reportedly fired a firearm into an interior door.

Two women and a juvenile female were also at the scene, but there were no injuries.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of menacing, child abuse, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.