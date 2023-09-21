Longmont police arrest teen in connection with shooting on Collyer Street

Sep. 20—A 16-year-old was arrested after reportedly firing several shots Tuesday morning on Collyer Street.

According to Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson, officers responded to the area of Eighth Avenue and Collyer Street at 7:56 a.m. on a shots-fired call. Witnesses reported hearing three to five shots being fired.

There were no injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a male flee the scene, and others on scene reported that the shooter was a former classmate.

Several blocks away, police found a 16-year-old boy who matched the description of the shooter. A handgun was recovered from the area.

The teen was arrested and transported to the Boulder County Juvenile Detention Center. He is not being identified because he is a juvenile.