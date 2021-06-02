Longmont police make contact with driver in Friday crash that injured cyclist

Jun. 2—Longmont police have made contact with the man they say was involved in a car versus bicycle crash Friday at Main Street and Longs Peak Avenue.

Longmont police Sgt. Aubrey Odle said in a phone message Sunday that police have reached the driver, who she said was "previously unaccounted for."

The crash occurred around 9:34 p.m. Odle said that the cyclist, a 44-year-old woman, was traveling north on Main Street when she entered the intersection as the light was turning red for northbound traffic. Meanwhile, a man in his late 30s, who was driving a gray Dodge Grand Caravan, was traveling westbound when that light turned green. Odle said he proceeded through the intersection, colliding with the bicyclist.

The cyclist's injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening. She sustained hip and rib fractures and a cut on her head and was taken to a hospital.

Odle said the man did stop and pull over, but later couldn't be located. The man's passenger said that he had left the vehicle to talk to police.