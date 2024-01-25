Longmont police contact female student suspected in Westview Middle School bomb threat

Jan. 25—Longmont police have contacted a juvenile female student who acknowledged her involvement in a bomb threat made to Westview Middle School on Friday.

In an email, Longmont Public Safety spokeswoman Robin Ericson said the student attends Westview and that the associated criminal offenses are false reporting to authorities, false reporting of an explosive device and interference with an educational institution.

Ericson said police "will refer the case to diversion for accountability, prevention and consideration for an alternative to formal juvenile prosecution."

In the email, Ericson said the case remains open and under investigation to ensure no other individuals were involved in the threat.

Anyone with information regarding the threat at Westview Middle School is encouraged by police to contact the school resource officer at Westview Middle School, Brett Rimsky, at brett.rimsky@longmontcolorado.gov or 303-651-8511.