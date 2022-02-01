Longmont police determine pedestrian at fault in Main Street crash

Jan. 31—Longmont police have determined that a pedestrian hit and injured in a crash on Main Street last week was the one at fault.

Police said a 47-year-old man was walking east in the 1700 block of Main Street on Thursday when a 20-year-old woman driving south in a Subaru reportedly did not see the man and hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but Longmont police spokeswoman Robin Ericson said Monday the man was stable.

Ericson said investigators determined the pedestrian was "the approximate cause of this crash" and would be ticketed.

The driver, who remained on scene, will also be ticketed for driving without a license.