Longmont police: Homemade explosive device found in Garden Acres Park on Thursday

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Mar. 7—Longmont police say they found a homemade explosive device made of a lime juice container in Garden Acres Park on Thursday morning.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said a neighbor who lives near the park at 2058 Spencer St. reported to police he heard a "boom" about 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The next morning, an exploded lime juice container with black powder inside it was discovered in the park. Satur said police think the black powder may be gunpowder, though it hasn't yet been confirmed.

Satur said the homemade device burned a roughly 2-foot circumference of grass east of the park pavilion. He said no one was injured and nothing else was damaged.

"It's extremely risky to mess around with these devices," Satur said. "If you do something wrong, you could injure yourself or others."

Police haven't yet identified any suspects, he said. The person or people involved could potentially face charges of possession and manufacturing an explosive device, a class 4 felony, according to Satur. Anyone with information on the situation can call the Longmont police's nonemergency dispatch number at 303-651-8501.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida teenager arrested over threats to shoot teacher and students during online lesson

    Fifteen-year-old allegedly told students ‘you guys better hide. I’m gonna shoot it up’ after entering online class

  • Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity

    Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations. The group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organization and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations..

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Theodis Quarles, 48, of Memphis

    Theodis Ray Quarles, 48, of Memphis died on Dec. 18 after becoming ill with COVID-19. He’s among the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the disease since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic early last year. His wife, Vickie Quarles, told Yahoo News that “to know him was to love him” and that he was “an outstanding man who would give his shirt off his back for you.”

  • How to Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey Interview

    Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty ImagesGrab your popcorn, folks! After what feels like countless teasers, Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey—with Prince Harry in a co-starring role, it is reported—will finally air on CBS this Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET.Aside from their pregnancy announcement and an ongoing legal entanglement with the British press, the couple has remained pretty silent since their dramatic departure from royal life. In what will surely be a historic sit-down, Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special, is slated to address the couple’s rift with Buckingham Palace.Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star, Patrick J. Adams, Calls Royal Family ‘Obscene’ for ‘Tormenting’ HerAll of this is occurring while 99-year-old Prince Philip is being tended to in the hospital for a serious heart procedure. Broadcasters in the UK requested that Harry, Meghan, and Oprah table the conversation until Philip’s health has been restored.Some of what Meghan is expected to reveal includes how she felt “silenced” and that the palace is guilty of “perpetuating falsehoods” about their relationship. Prince Harry reveals to Oprah that his decision to step away from royal life was because he feared his wife would suffer like his mother Princess Diana.The up-close and personal event can be viewed on CBS on Sunday, March 7, 2021, starting at 8 pm ET and online at CBS.com.Daily Beast royal expert Tom Sykes and senior editor Tim Teeman will hold a post-interview Zoom chat tomorrow, Monday, March 8 at 12 p.m. ET. Be sure to register for the event now.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms

    Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest at the end of her five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned to court again on another charge, her lawyer said on Sunday. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who served out most of her sentence in Tehran's Evin prison, was released last March during the coronavirus pandemic and kept under house arrest, but her movements were restricted and she was barred from leaving the country.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • 'Peace more powerful than war', Pope Francis says in Iraq's ruined city of Mosul

    Pope Francis heard Muslim and Christian residents in the ruined Iraqi city of Mosul tell of their lives under brutal Islamic State rule on Sunday, blessing their vow to rise up from ashes and promising them "fraternity is more durable than fratricide." Francis, on a historic first visit by a pope to Iraq, visited the northern city to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion. The 84-year-old pope saw ruins of houses and churches in a square that was the old town's thriving centre before Mosul was occupied by Islamic State from 2014 to 2017.

  • Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have been together for nearly 35 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Winfrey has said if she'd married Graham, their relationship would not have lasted.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Kim Kardashian will reportedly stay in family's $60 million mansion as part of divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian West will stay in the minimalist, beige-filled Hidden Hills, California, home she and Kanye West bought in 2014, TMZ reported.

  • Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes on Yemeni capital after foiling drone attacks

    The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday it conducted air strikes on Houthi military targets in Sanaa and other regions after the group launched armed drones towards Saudi Arabia. The coalition, which said it had destroyed 10 armed drones, said in a statement on Saudi state media that "civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom are a red line". In the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa, a Reuters witness reported several air strikes.

  • Tucker Carlson calls QAnon supporters ‘gentle’ patriots a week after suggesting the conspiracy didn’t exist

    ‘Do you ever notice how all the scary internet conspiracy theorists – the radical QAnon people ... they’re all kind of gentle people now waving American flags?’

  • Tiger Woods reportedly told police after rollover crash that he had no recollection of driving the car

    An affidavit reported by AP said Tiger Woods told deputies he didn't remember how the rollover crash occurred last month in Los Angeles, California.

  • B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran

    A pair of B-52 bombers flew over the Mideast on Sunday, the latest such mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran. The flight by the two heavy bombers came as a pro-Iran satellite channel based in Beirut broadcast Iranian military drone footage of an Israeli ship hit by a mysterious explosion only days earlier in the Mideast. While the channel sought to say Iran wasn't involved, Israel has blamed Tehran for what it described as an attack on the vessel.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: Five thorny issues that could make for uncomfortable viewing

    The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview. The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades. The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

  • Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

    The commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.

  • Exclusive: Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney

    The district attorney investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enlisted the help of Atlanta lawyer John Floyd, who wrote a national guide on prosecuting state racketeering cases. Floyd was hired recently to “provide help as needed” on matters involving racketeering, including the Trump investigation and other cases, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation.

  • Eddie Murphy and the 'Coming 2 America' cast on waiting 32 years to make the sequel

    "Everybody could use a good laugh in this serious time."

  • Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

    Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from the countries that want it. Slovakia got 200,000 doses on March 1, even though the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's pharmaceutical regulator, only began reviewing its use on Thursday in an expedited process.

  • An Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid is about to whiz by Earth. When it returns in 8 years, it could cross paths with our satellites.

    On Friday night, the asteroid Apophis will pass by Earth. When it returns in 2029, its orbit may put it on a collision path with some satellites.