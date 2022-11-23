Longmont police investigating after body found in vehicle

Nov. 22—Longmont police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle on Saturday.

The man was identified Tuesday by the Boulder County Coroner's Office as Thomas Espinosa, 47.

Longmont Public Safey spokesperson Robin Ericson said a Longmont officer was patrolling in the area of 110 S. Martin St. on Saturday when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center was either open or missing.

Officers discovered a vehicle with Espinosa dead inside.

Longmont Police are waiting on the coroner's report for the official cause and manner of death. But police did say it does not appear at this time the death was suspicious and was not caused by a crash.