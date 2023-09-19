Longmont police investigating reported stabbing on Main Street

Sep. 18—Longmont police are investigating a reported stabbing late Saturday night on Main Street.

According to a police report, the stabbing was called in at 11:34 p.m. in the 1700 block of Main Street.

The report did not contain any information about injuries. The report said one man was "contacted" but did not specify if the man was a possible victim, suspect or witness.

Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson said police could not release any further information because the case is still under investigation.