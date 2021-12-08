Longmont police investigating shooting Monday on Coffman Street

Dec. 7—Longmont police are investigating a Monday shooting, and are in the process of issuing a warrant for a suspect.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Coffman Street at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, which police believe took place during a confrontation between people who knew each other.

The suspect fled the scene, and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.

This case remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.