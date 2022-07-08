Longmont police issue zero fireworks tickets over Fourth of July weekend

Jul. 7—The Longmont Police Department responded to almost 200 911 calls and seized 400 pounds of fireworks, but did not issue any fireworks tickets over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to records provided by the Longmont Police Department, no tickets for fireworks were issued between June 27 and Thursday morning. Police issued two tickets in 2020 and three tickets in 2021 over similar timeframes, according to the report.

Those records did show a drastic reduction in 911 calls regarding fireworks, but this year also marked the debut of a dedicated phone and online hotline for fireworks reports.

The records show police received 193 fireworks reports between June 27 and Thursday, compared to 470 in 2021 and 810 in 2020.

Police said 146 of those 193 calls came between July 1 and Wednesday morning, and 51 came between 5 p.m. and midnight on Monday.

But in addition to calls to 911, there were 271 calls to the fireworks hotline and 259 online fireworks reports between July 1 and the Fourth of July holiday, the days on which the hotline was open.

Longmont police said while no tickets were written, 45 warnings were issued and about 400 pounds of fireworks were seized.

Records also showed there were 11 fires between Saturday and Tuesday that are believed to have been caused by fireworks, with four of those fires damaging structures.

In total, Longmont police received 2,847 calls for service between June 27 and Thursday, down from 4,041 in 2021 and 3,869 in 2020. Of those calls, 1,468 came between midnight on July 1 and midnight on Tuesday.

Boulder police issued only one ticket for fireworks over the weekend, while the Boulder County Sheriff's Office issued no fireworks citations.