Nov. 7—Longmont police were able to locate a missing teenage boy on Monday.

The 15-year-old was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday in the area of Third Avenue and Hover Street.

But Longmont police in a post at 1:23 p.m. Monday said they had safely located the boy and are reuniting him with his family.

Police did not suspect foul play in the initial disappearance.