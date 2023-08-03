Longmont police look to identify suspects of vehicle break-in, thefts

Aug. 3—Longmont police are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins on Tuesday that resulted in credit cards being stolen.

At 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Longmont officers were dispatched to Union Reservoir on a series of break-ins, according to a Longmont Public Safety Facebook post.

Two individuals found their rear windows broken out and their purses missing from inside the vehicle. A third vehicle, which was unlocked, had a backpack containing medical supplies sitting on the front passenger seat, the post said.

The stolen items included phones, wallets, purses, laptops, firearms, vehicle registration and insurance papers, according to the post.

The post said the suspect took the credit cards to a local store and made several attempts to purchase $500 gift cards with the stolen credit cards.

Longmont public safety reminded drivers to not leave valuables in their vehicles, and asked that anyone who can identify the individuals involved in the theft to contact Longmont police and reference report No. 23-6700.