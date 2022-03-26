Longmont police notes: Aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft on Summer Hawk and White Feather drives

Mar. 26—A report of aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft was made to Longmont police at Summer Hawk and White Feather drives on Thursday.

Longmont police on Wednesday responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street on a theft report.

On Thursday, Longmont officers took a report of a burglary at the 1000 block of Redbud Circle.

At 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Longmont police responded to a property crash in the 600 block of 11th Avenue. A woman was contacted and cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.

At 6:52 a.m. Thursday, officers took a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of Redbud Circle.

About 8:13 a.m. Thursday, Longmont police were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of South Hover Street in reference to a property damage crash. A man was cited for several violations after an investigation was conducted.