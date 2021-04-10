Longmont police notes: Aggravated vehicle theft

Apr. 10—A Longmont resident reported that an aggravated motor vehicle theft occurred in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on Thursday. There are no investigative leads.

A Longmont resident in the 1900 block of Creekside Drive reported her vehicle stolen on Thursday. There are no investigative leads.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to a report of a rock thrown through a window in the 2200 block of Pratt Street. A report was taken.

Longmont police responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Main Street on Wednesday. A man was issued a summons for criminal mischief and harassment. On Thursday, at approximately 4:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to the same block of Main Street in regard to a possible disturbance in progress.

On Thursday, Longmont police responded to the 4400 block of Redmond Drive on a report of a disturbance.