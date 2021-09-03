Longmont police notes: Armed robbery at 17th and Main

Sep. 3—Longmont police on Wednesday responded to an armed robbery on the 1700 block of Main Street. A man physically assaulted another adult man and stole property from him. The assailant pulled a knife on the victim and swung it at him while threatening to kill him. Officers located the man and took him into custody. The suspect was found to have five warrants and was transported to the Boulder County Jail.

On Tuesday, Longmont police were notified of a possible incident regarding a sexual assault on a child. The investigation is ongoing.

About 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Emery Street on a report of a burglary. Officers arrested a man on suspicion of first degree criminal trespass and other charges. The man was transported to the Boulder County Jail.

On Tuesday, Longmont police contacted a vehicle for a moving violation on the 1900 block of Logan Street. The driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The man was placed into custody without incident and was later transported to the Addiction Recovery Center in Boulder.

About 1:10 a.m. Wednesday Longmont officers responded to a trespass at 600 Coffman St. The suspect fled before police arrived and was not located.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Martin Street for a party passed out on his motorcycle. An investigation was conducted, and an arrest was made.

On Wednesday, Longmont police attempted to stop some juveniles after they attempted to steal a sign. The owner did not pursue charges and the case is being closed.