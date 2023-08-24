Longmont police notes: Assault reported on First Avenue

Aug. 24—LONGMONT

Wednesday

—12:06 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of First Avenue to investigate a reported assault.

—1:45 a.m. Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of Terry Street, and one man was arrested on suspicion of menacing.

—2:42 a.m. Police responded to a reported assault in the 1700 block of Main Street where a woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries and a man was arrested on related charges.

—12:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Mountain View Avenue for a report of possible assault. The claims were determined to be unfounded after an investigation.

—4:57 p.m. Police responded to a reported motor vehicle theft in the area of South Martin Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard.

—5:05 p.m. Officers received a report of an auto theft in the 200 block of Kimbark Street.

—8:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Fox Hill Drive and Pace Street for a reported assault. A woman was contacted by authorities and the case currently remains under investigation.