Longmont police notes: Audio evidence of barking violation

Oct. 16—On Thursday, audio evidence was submitted for a barking violation in the 1800 block of Rannoch Drive. A summons was issued.

A Longmont resident in the 1200 block of Grouse Court reported her vehicle stolen on Thursday. There are no investigative leads. A report was taken.

A Longmont resident in the 00 block of Burlington Drive reported a theft from his vehicle on Thursday. There are no investigative leads. A report was taken.

About 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont police responded to the 800 block Ken Pratt Boulevard in relation to a burglary. There is no suspect information at this time.

At 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont officers were dispatched to a disturbance in progress in the 00 block of 19th Avenue.

Longmont officers responded Thursday to the 300 block of Mountain View Avenue in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle out of another community.

On Oct. 9, officers were patrolling in the 1600 block of Main Street in Longmont. A man was contacted in the area regarding trash and property scattered across the street in the area. The man was issued a summons.

Longmont police on Wednesday investigated a theft in the 1700 block of Cambridge Drive.