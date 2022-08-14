Longmont police notes: Auto thefts, park curfew violation

Aug. 14----An Estes Park resident reported an auto theft Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Main Street. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—A Longmont resident reported criminal impersonation in the 500 block of South Hover Street Friday. This case remains open.

—A Greeley resident reported a theft in the 1800 block of Boston Avenue on Friday. There are no investigative leads.

—Longmont police officers discovered a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Rothrock PIace about 6:44 a.m. Friday. The case was cleared by arrest.

—Longmont police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Nelson Road on Friday morning for a reported theft. A report was taken.

—At approximately 12:32 p.m., Longmont police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Sixth Avenue for a disturbance call. An adult was arrested.

—An auto theft was reported in the 2500 block of Main Street on Friday afternoon.

—Officers were dispatched to Great Western Drive on Friday for a domestic incident between a man and woman. A warrant was issued for the man's arrest.

—Officers responded to the 1800 block of Mount Sneffels Street on the report of a missing person. A report was taken.

—Longmont police officers responded around 1:25 Friday morning to the 900 block of Longs Peak Avenue due to a park curfew issue. A man was arrested on a warrant.

—On Friday, Longmont police officers received a report of an online harassment in the 200 block of South Main Street. A report was taken.

—Officers were dispatched Thursday evening to the 00 block of Ash Court on a report of a burglary. A woman was contacted, and this investigation is ongoing.

—About 9:25 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Hover Street for an injured animal.