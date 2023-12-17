Longmont police notes: Auto thefts reported

Dec. 17—Friday

—7:25 a.m. A Longmont resident reported auto theft and theft in the 1400 block of South Grant Street. There is no suspect information.

—10:40 a.m. Police took a report of aggravated auto theft in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive.

—2:29 p.m. A report was taken of theft in the 700 block of Crisman Drive. There are no known suspects.

—4:30 p.m. Longmont police responded to harassment in the 600 block of Mountain View Avenue. A report was taken.

—9:12 p.m. Officers were sent to the 900 block of Terry Street for a reported trespassing. A man was issued a summons.