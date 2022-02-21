Longmont police notes: BB's shot at minivan

Feb. 21—At 7:13 p.m. Sunday, Longmont police responded to a call about a BB gun being used to shoot at a minivan at 23rd Avenue and Judson Street, as the result of an argument. A report was taken, and there are no suspects at this time.

Longmont police officers at 12:45 p.m. Sunday responded to a child abuse report in the 2100 block of Main street. The investigation of an injury to a 14-month-old girl took place.

At 5:20 a.m. Sunday, Longmont officers responded to the 1600 block of Main Street in reference to a rock being thrown at a window. A man was contacted and issued a court date for criminal mischief.

Longmont officers arrested a 41-year-old man after responding at 9:14 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance in the 800 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

On Sunday, Longmont police responded to the 1800 block of Boston Avenue on a report of a sexual assault. The case is open for further investigation.

Longmont officers responded to a woman who was bitten by her cat in the 500 block of Baker Street. The cat has been placed in quarantine.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Longmont police officers responded to a report of an automobile theft in the 3700 block of Pike Road.

At 8:49 a.m. Sunday, Longmont police took a report of a vehicle theft that occurred in the 00 block of South Main Street.