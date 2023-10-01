Longmont police notes: Bike theft; DUI

Oct. 1—Friday

3:42 p.m. Police took a report of a bicycle theft in the 500 block of Coffman Street. The estimated loss was $1,200. The case is closed.

Saturday

2:20 a.m. Police conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. A man was taken into custody for DUI.

9:40 a.m. Police made a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard for fictitious registration. The motorcyclist tried to flee the scene but dropped his motorcycle and was detained. He was found to have a warrant out of Boulder County for failure to appear — traffic offense. He was cited for fictitious registration, no insurance, suspended driver's license, and attempted to elude police. This case is cleared by arrest.