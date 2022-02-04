Longmont police notes: Burglary, criminal trespass, identity theft and theft on Ridgeview Way
Feb. 4—Longmont officers on Wednesday took a report in reference to burglary, criminal trespass, identity theft and theft that occurred in the 2200 block of Ridgeview Way.
A Longmont resident in the 1400 block of Renaissance Drive reported a catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, a Longmont resident reported auto theft in the 2300 block of Clover Basin Drive.
Longmont police took a report in reference to criminal mischief that occurred in the 300 block of Baker Street on Wednesday.