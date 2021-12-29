Longmont police notes: Burglary, criminal trespass, theft on Concord Way

Annie Mehl, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Dec. 29—Longmont police on Tuesday took a report in reference to a burglary, criminal trespass and theft which occurred in the 3100 block of Concord Way. The suspects are unknown.

A woman on Monday reported that her juvenile daughter was being harassed online by an unknown man. This occurred in the 800 block of Olympia Avenue.

Longmont police on Monday responded to a theft in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. A woman was issued a summons.

On Tuesday, a report was taken by Longmont officers in reference to a theft which occurred in the 200 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. This suspect is unknown.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories