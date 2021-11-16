Longmont police notes: Burglary on Longs Peak Avenue

Nov. 16—A Longmont resident reported a burglary Monday in the 600 block of Longs Peak Avenue. There are no investigative leads.

Longmont officers Monday responded to the 1200 block of Sunset Street in reference to a warrant arrest. A man was taken into custody and taken to jail.

A report was taken by Longmont police on Monday for unlawful sexual contact in the 1000 block of Otis Drive. The case is under investigation.

Longmont officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Collyer Street on a report of a family disturbance between two adult brothers Monday. A man was arrested for outstanding warrants and death threats toward his brother.

On Monday, Longmont police responded to a sexual assault in the 800 block of South Main Street.

Longmont officers contacted a woman Monday in the area of East Eighth Avenue and Rees Court. The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.