Longmont police notes: Burglary on Pace Street

Jan. 12—Longmont officers received a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of Pace Street on Tuesday. An unidentified individual entered an unlocked apartment and stole numerous items. There are currently no suspects in the case.

At 2:13 p.m. Monday, Longmont police investigated a death in the 300 block of Homestead Parkway. The death was of a 56-year-old woman.

A woman was arrested for 2nd-degree burglary and theft about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Main Street. The woman was held at Boulder County Jail.

At 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Longmont police retrieved a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Mount Sneffels Street. There are currently no suspects and an outside agency was informed of the case.