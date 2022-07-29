Longmont police notes: Business reports vehicle theft on Main Street

Jul. 29----An employee of a Longmont business reported a vehicle theft in the 700 block of South Main Street on Thursday. There are no investigative leads and there is no suspect information at this time.

—A Longmont resident reported vandalism in the 2100 block of Dexter Drive on Wednesday. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—Longmont police on Thursday received a report of aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive. There are currently no known suspects.

—On Thursday, Longmont officers contacted a man on the corner of Lashely Street and Third Avenue for harassing a woman. Police found the man had additional warrants, and he was arrested.

—A Longmont woman was bitten by her neighbor's dog on Thursday. The dog was quarantined at home.