Longmont police notes: Call for disturbance leads to warrant arrest

Apr. 17—An employee of a Longmont business reported fraud Friday in the 700 block of Third Avenue. Police said the case remains open.

A man entering a vehicle was reported to police. The incident took place Friday in the 1500 block of Nelson Road. Police took a report.

Police responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance about 12:54 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. A man was arrested for two outstanding warrants.