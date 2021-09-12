Longmont police notes: Case closed on abandoned computer

Sep. 12—A homeowner located a computer Aug. 17 that was abandoned on their property. The computer was very old and did not appear to have been used in many years. Police said the case is now closed.

Longmont police responded Thursday to the area of Eighth Avenue and Gay Street on the report of a suspicious situation. A man was contacted and arrested, after having been seen attempting to break into vehicles.

A Longmont resident reported theft in the 300 block of Barnard Court. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.