Longmont police notes: Catalytic converter stolen on Empson Drive

May 7—A Longmont resident in the 00 block of Empson Drive reported a theft of a catalytic converter on Thursday. There are no investigative leads.

On Thursday, a Longmont resident reported auto theft in the 1500 block of Tanager Place. There are no suspects or investigative leads at this time.

A Longmont resident on Thursday reported criminal mischief in the 4100 block of Riley Drive. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

A Longmont resident in the 900 block of Buffalo Court reported theft and forgery of checks on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Longmont police investigated a theft that occurred in the 1200 block of South Hover Street.

Longmont police on Wednesday investigated a shoplift that occurred in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

About 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Longmont officers discovered multiple broken windows in the 900 block of Grandview Meadows Drive.

On Thursday, a report was taken reference a theft which occurred in the 300 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. The case is under investigation.

An employee of a Longmont business on Thursday reported a theft in the 900 block of Lashley Street.

On Thursday, Longmont police officers responded to a trespassing call in the 2200 block of Pratt Street.

Longmont officers on Thursday took a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Third Avenue.