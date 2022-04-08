Longmont police notes: Catalytic converter theft on Bowen Street

Apr. 8—At 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, a Longmont resident in the 200 block of Bowen Street reported the theft of a catalytic converter. There are no investigative leads.

At 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, a Longmont resident reported theft in the 1700 block of Whitehall Drive.

About 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Longmont police responded to the 2200 block of Lincoln Street on a call of shots fired. A report was taken.

At 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Hover Street for a disturbance. Three juvenile males were contacted and issued summons.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, a report was taken in reference to a criminal mischief, criminal attempt at a criminal trespass that occurred in the 600 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. The suspects are unknown.

Longmont police conducted extra patrol in a parking lot in the 300 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on Wednesday. At 4:31 p.m., officers contacted two men, who were arrested on active warrants.