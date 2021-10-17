Longmont police notes: Child reunited with parents

Oct. 17—A Longmont resident reported first-degree criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief Friday in the 2800 block of Lake Park Way. There were no investigative leads or suspect information.

An aggravated motor vehicle theft was reported Friday. A Longmont resident told police the theft occurred in the 1400 block of Alpine Street. There were no investigative leads.

Longmont police responded Friday to the 1400 block of South Collyer Street regarding a boy who was found unattended. The child's

parents were found and he was reunited with them.