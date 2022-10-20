Longmont police notes: Construction materials stolen

Oct. 20—Wednesday

—8:30 a.m. Construction materials were stolen from a site in the 5600 block of Cottontail Drive. Longmont police have no investigative leads.

—12:33 p.m. A Longmont resident reported theft in the 400 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. There is no suspect information at this time.

—1:12 p.m. A man was arrested for indecent exposure in the 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Tuesday

—10:32 p.m. Officers took a report of menacing, theft and assault in the 1600 block of Main Street.