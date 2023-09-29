Longmont police notes: Crash investigation leads to DUI arrest

Sep. 29—LONGMONT

Wednesday:

—4 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene of a motor vehicle collision in the 100 block of Snowmass Place and arrested a man for driving under the influence.

—7:45 p.m. Police responded to Martin Street and 6th Avenue on a call of a injury crash involving a cyclist and motor vehicle. A man who sustained injuries was transported to the hospital.

Thursday:

—3:25 p.m. Police were summoned to the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard on a call of a theft and took a report.

—3:30 p.m. Police responded to a report of a head-on collision in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Stuart Street. One person was taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested for driving under the influence.