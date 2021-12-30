Longmont police notes: Criminal mischief on S. Collyer Street

Dec. 30—Longmont police about 11 a.m. on Tuesday took a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle in the 1400 block of South Collyer Street.

About 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Longmont police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Flemming Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had already left the area when police arrived to the scene.

Frederick officers on Dec. 16 responded to a 7-Eleven on 6008 Frederick Way after the store's manger reported that a man was slumped over in his vehicle and didn't respond to knocks on the window. When officers arrived, it appeared as though he was overdosing on drugs. They attempted to force entry to the vehicle, but the man woke up and put the vehicle in drive and struck the ambulance that was on scene. The vehicle did not stop when officers attempted to pull it over. Police did not pursue the vehicle.