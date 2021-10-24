Longmont police notes: Disturbance on North Main

Oct. 24—Longmont police responded to the 2300 block of Main Street on Friday regarding reports of a woman screaming and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival officers contacted the woman, who was placed into protective custody and transported to the hospital for a mental health hold.

Longmont police officers took a report Friday of a stolen vehicle in the area of the 600 block of South Main Street.

Longmont police on Wednesday found property in the rear of a police vehicle. It was booked in property and evidence.

An employee of a Longmont business reported a criminal trespass and a theft Friday in the 00 block of South Main Street. There were no investigative leads.

Longmont police responded at 10:20 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of South Main Street on report of an overdose on fentanyl. A man was taken to the hospital.

A restraining order violation was reported to Longmont police around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A warrant was written for a man's arrest.