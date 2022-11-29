Longmont police notes: Driver arrested for DUI

Nov. 29—Monday

—1:10 a.m. Longmont officers arrested a driver for DUI in the area of Main Street and 8th Street.

—2:21 a.m. Police responded to the area of Main Street and Mountain View Avenue on a stolen vehicle report. The vehicle was found in the 1200 block of Aspen Street and returned to its owner. A woman was arrested.

—2:35 p.m. An employee of a Longmont business reported trespassing and criminal mischief in the 800 block of South Sherman Street. There are no investigative leads.

—8:51 p.m. Police were called to a shoplifting in progress in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. A man was issued a summons.