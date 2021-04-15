Longmont police notes: Driver of car with fictitious plates eludes police

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Apr. 15—Longmont police on April 7 attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2000 block of Main Street for displaying fictitious plates. The person driving the vehicle eluded police. Police said an arrest warrant will be drafted for the suspect.

A burglary was reported to police just after noon Thursday in the 1900 block of Yeager Drive. Police took a report.

Police responded to a report of a trespass about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Hover Street. Three men were contacted.

