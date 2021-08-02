Longmont police notes: Driver, who crashed into stop sign and fled, located

Kelsey Hammon, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.

Aug. 1—Longmont firefighters on Tuesday responded to a dumpster fire in the 200 block of Main Street.

A man was arrested Friday after Longmont police responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1800 block of Yeager Drive. The man was arrested after attempting to assault a police officer and then resisting arrest.

A driver involved in a hit-and-run crash was located Friday after Longmont police responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Collyer Street for a vehicle collision with a city stop sign.

