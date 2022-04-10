Longmont police notes: Driver drops off passengers, then speeds from police

Apr. 10—Longmont police officers took a call Thursday for a cold vandalism in the 4600 block of Clover Basin Drive.

An identity theft was reported to Longmont police Friday. The reported theft occurred in the 2000 block of Falcon Drive. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.

A driver took off at a high rate of speed about 10 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Fourth Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle. Police said the vehicle first dropped off three individuals before speeding off. A suspect has been identified, and police will be seeking a warrant for arrest.

A police report was taken Friday for a theft and criminal mischief, which occurred in the 1900 block of Corporate Center Circle. The

suspects were unknown.