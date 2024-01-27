Longmont police notes: Driver eludes officers at traffic stop

Jan. 27—Friday

—1:40 a.m. Longmont police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near East Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street. The driver eluded officers.

—4 a.m. Police took a report of shoplifting in the 2200 block of Mountain View Avenue.

—9:13 a.m. Officers investigated a criminal trespass in the 3200 block of Lake Park Way. The suspects are unknown.

—11:48 a.m. Police arrested a man for drug-related charges during a traffic stop at Airport Road and 17th Avenue.

—3:27 p.m. Officers took a report of theft in the 1900 block of South Fordham Street.

—4:20 p.m. Police took a report of a vehicle trespass in the 3000 block of Lake Park Way. There are no suspect leads.