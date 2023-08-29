Longmont police notes: DUI arrest on South Sunset Street

Aug. 29—LONGMONT

Sunday

—12:17 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of South Sunset Street where a man was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

—2:17 a.m. Police arrested a man in the 300 block of Coffman Street for suspicion of driving under the influence.

—5:25 a.m. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Duchess Drive for a report of men attempting to break into vehicles in the area. One man was arrested for reportedly having outstanding warrants.

—2:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Copper Peak Lane for a reported assault. No suspects were identified.

—6:55 p.m. Officers took a report of an auto theft in the 700 block of South Bowen Street. A vehicle had been stolen by an unknown man but later recovered by an outside agency earlier in the day.

—8:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Portofino Drive for a reported sexual assault.

Monday

—12:38 p.m. Officers received a report of child abuse in the area of Vivian Street.

—4:32 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of Sunset Way.

—11:44 p.m. Police responded to a reported sex assault in the 1200 block of South Hover Street. A man and woman were contacted and the case remains open.