Longmont police notes: DUI arrest after injury crash

Oct. 5—LONGMONT

Wednesday

—9:55 a.m. Officers took a report of a burglary that occurred in the 1700 block of Cook Court involving an unknown suspect.

—2:57 p.m. Officers reported a theft and an aggravated motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of East Rogers Road. The suspects are unknown.

—5:55 p.m. Officers were called to the area of Deerwood Drive and East County Line Road on an injury crash. A man was arrested for driving under the influence.

—7:23 p.m. Police were summoned to the 2100 block of Main Street in reference to a male juvenile being shot in the hand with a BB gun. Police took a report.

—8:30 p.m. Police responded to an injury crash in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Alpine Street. Police spoke with several juvenile males. The case remains under investigation.