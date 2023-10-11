Longmont police notes: DUI arrest made on Monday night
Oct. 11—LONGMONT
Monday
11:54 p.m. Officers stopped a driver in the 1300 block of E. 9th Avenue. The man was arrested for driving under the influence.
Tuesday
11:28 a.m. Police were summoned to the 2600 block of Westlake Court on the report of an auto theft. A report was taken.
3:47 p.m. Officers took a report of an unlawful sexual contact that occurred in Lafayette. The report was forwarded to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
2:40 p.m. Police took a report of a damaged fence and burglary. A location was not disclosed and the case remains open.