Longmont police notes: DUI arrest made on Monday night

Oct. 11—LONGMONT

Monday

11:54 p.m. Officers stopped a driver in the 1300 block of E. 9th Avenue. The man was arrested for driving under the influence.

Tuesday

11:28 a.m. Police were summoned to the 2600 block of Westlake Court on the report of an auto theft. A report was taken.

3:47 p.m. Officers took a report of an unlawful sexual contact that occurred in Lafayette. The report was forwarded to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

2:40 p.m. Police took a report of a damaged fence and burglary. A location was not disclosed and the case remains open.