Longmont Police Notes: Fireworks complaint

John Fryar, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

May 31—Longmont police responded Sunday to a fireworks complaint in the 2000 block of Estes Lane. Upon arrival, two juveniles fled from officers on foot. They were contacted nearby and found to also be in possession of marijuana. The juveniles were issued referrals to the restorative justice program.

A relative's dog bit a Longmont man Sunday on the 1200 block of Baker St. The dog has been placed on quarantine in the owner's home.

Two dogs were running loose Sunday and charging at people in the 1500 block of Cushman Court, Longmont police reported. A summons was issued.

Longmont police responded Thursday to the 100 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard to make a welfare check. A woman was found to be under the influence while operating a vehicle and was arrested.

Longmont police on Tuesday were investigating another call in the 4400 block of Redmond Drive when approximately five gunshots were heard very close. Officers located two males trying to hurry and get back in their vehicle to leave. An investigation led to the seizure of a firearm. The case is open.

Recommended Stories