Longmont police notes: First-degree criminal trespass, theft on Rider Ridge Drive

Jul. 31—A Longmont resident reported first-degree criminal trespass and theft Thursday in the 500 block of Rider Ridge Drive. There are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

A Longmont resident reported theft Thursday in the 00 block of Elizabeth Court.

Longmont officers responded to a report of assault Thursday in the 1700 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

Longmont officers contacted a person about 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of 21st Avenue regarding theft.

Longmont police took a report in reference to the theft of an at-risk adult Friday in the 300 block of Grant Street.

Longmont officers responded about 9:50 a.m. Thursday to a report of graffiti in the 1900 block of Corey Street. A man was contacted.

An employee of a Longmont business in the 2500 block of Main Street reported theft on Friday. There are no investigative leads.