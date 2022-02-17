Longmont police notes: First-degree criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief on South Sherman Street

Feb. 17—A Lafayette resident reported first-degree criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief in the 700 block of South Sherman Street in Longmont on Wednesday.

A Longmont resident on Wednesday reported a theft from her vehicle while it was parked in the 300 block of Quail Avenue.

About 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Longmont police responded to a vehicle theft from the 1700 block of Longs

Peak Avenue. The vehicle's owner, a 66-year-old man, reported it to police, and officers searched the area.

Longmont police about 10 p.m. Feb. 4 arrested a woman in the 2200 block of Pratt Street on two active arrest warrants. The woman was taken to the Boulder County Jail.

On Sunday, Longmont officers investigated a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the 600 block of Mountain View Avenue. A vehicle mirror was broken off.